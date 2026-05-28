On the Scene at the Strung World Premiere During the 2026 American Black Film Festival: Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, and More!

Posted by The Fashion Bomb Staff
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The 30th anniversary of the American Black Film Festival kicked off in Miami Beach with the world premiere of Strung, drawing a constellation of talent to the red carpet for an evening that was equal parts cinema and fashion.

Chloe Bailey, who stars in the film, set the tone in a $3,200 Avaro Figlio Radiance Jacquard Ball Gown — a sleek black strapless corset bodice anchored by a dramatic silver jacquard full skirt and sweeping train. She later took the stage with the cast to officially open the premiere.

Coco Jones arrived in a powder blue Geyanna Youness tiered tulle midi dress adorned with satin bow detailing throughout, bringing a soft, feminine energy to the red carpet.

Lynn Whitfield kept it polished and timeless in a $595 Milly Queen Leopard-Print Bustier Midi-Dress, pairing the structured silhouette with gold accessories for a look that was equal parts classic and bold.

What do you think? Whose look was your fave?

📸: American Black Film Festival

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