On the Scene at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors: Angela Bassett in Black and Gold Falguni Shane Peacock, Vivica Fox in Balmain, and More!

Angela Bassett attended the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors wearing a black and gold embellished ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. Styled by Jennifer Lynn, the look featured a structured black gown layered beneath a coordinating tailored coat adorned with intricate gold appliqué detailing.

The silhouette combined classic tailoring with statement embellishment, as metallic floral accents trailed across the lapels and sleeves of the coat. Bassett completed the look with sleek straight hair, gold earrings, and understated glam that complemented the dramatic texture of the design.

The American Black Film Festival Honors celebrates excellence in film and television, and the red carpet delivered a range of standout fashion moments from some of the industry’s most notable talents.

Scroll for more looks from the African American Black Film Honors.

📸/🎥: Kingsmen Media Group