Naomi Osaka Wore Two Custom Kevin Germanier Upcycled Nike Looks at Roland Garros 2026

Naomi Osaka brought high fashion to the clay courts of Roland Garros during the 2026 French Open, turning heads with not one but two custom looks crafted by designer Kevin Germanier in collaboration with stylist Marty Harper.

For her first appearance, Osaka stepped onto the court in a bronze sequined peplum jacket and black tulle skirt, both constructed from reworked Nike garments. The look, created in collaboration with designer Nguyen Tien Truyen, drew on a previous design the two had worked on together, reimagined through Germanier’s signature lens of sustainable luxury.

The second look continued in the same spirit — a gold and bronze sequined puff-sleeve top paired with a dramatic flowing ivory tulle skirt, once again crafted entirely from upcycled Nike pieces. The combination of athletic heritage and couture-level construction made for one of the most talked-about court entrances of the tournament.

Both looks underscored a growing conversation at the intersection of sport and fashion, with Osaka continuing to establish herself as one of the most compelling style forces in professional tennis.

📸: Eurosport / IG/Reproduction