Alia Bhatt Stuns in Coral Tamara Ralph Haute Couture at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Alia Bhatt attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, wearing a custom Tamara Ralph Haute Couture gown that delivered a soft, sculptural take on red carpet dressing.

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The Bollywood actress wore a bright coral silk crêpe marocain corseted column dress featuring a structured neckline, a graphic plunging cutout detail, and an ethereal silk voile chiffon scarf that trailed elegantly behind her as she walked the Cannes red carpet.

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, Bhatt paired the couture creation with diamond jewelry and loose waves, allowing the silhouette and color of the gown to remain the focal point of the look.

The bespoke Tamara Ralph design balanced precision corsetry with fluid movement, making the ensemble one of the standout couture moments from the festival’s opening night.

Photo Credit: Vendetta Dailly