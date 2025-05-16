On the Scene at the Cannes Film Festival: Angela Bassett Stuns in a Black Fringe Burberry Gown, Eva Longoria Glistens in a Gold Tamara Ralph Dress & Halle Berry Illuminates in a Black & Pink Celia Kritharioti Look + More!

The 78th Cannes Film Festival in France has returned with star power in full swing on the red carpet. From prominent attendees like Angela Bassett, and Eva Longoria to models including Heidi Klum and Bella Hadid, there were a variety of celebs who gave main character energy.

The annual event which attracts celebrities and journalist from around the world, will showcase films from notable directors including Spike Lee, and Wes Anderson. Actresses Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Stewart will also put their directing skills to the test. Robert De Niro is expected to receive the Honorary Palme d’Or award.

There was a multitude of glamour and sartorial elegance in the room, with some celebrities taking our breath away. Think bold silhouettes, and avant-garde textures, along with exaggerated trains, and the chicest accessories (hence Angela Bassett’s $5,995 embellished popcorn Judith Leiber clutch), we couldn’t get enough of all the bomb looks.

Ahead, see some the best to do it at the Cannes Film Festival thus far.

Angela Bassett in Burberry

Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph

Halle Berry in Celia Kritharioti

Heidi Klum in Elie Saab

Bella Hadid in YSL

Irina Shayk in Elie Saab

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images