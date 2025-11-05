On the Scene at the CFDA Awards: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Alaia and Chanel, Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers in a Mint Boiscamp Dress, Teyana Taylor in a Structured Thom Browne Look + More!

The 2025 CFDA Awards presented my Amazon Fashion was extraordinary Monday evening with the most fashionable celebs and designers joining forces at the American Museum of Natural History.

We know It wouldn’t be a BOMB award season without our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers on the scene interviewing celebrities about their fabulous ensembles. Sulmers arrived looking red-carpet ready in a feather mint green ensemble by Los Angeles brand Bois Camp, and perhaps she was one of the best-dressed attendees of the evening.

In addition to Claire, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived looking like a million bucks after just giving birth to their baby girl in September 2025. RiRI oped for a black trench coat by Alaia with white pleated chiffon pants, and black patent pumps that were pristine.

A$AP Rocky, who was this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon recipient, radiated on the carpet in a black Chanel suit that was modern with white pinstripe lining. Layering his blazer over a yellow knitted v-neck sweater, he tied his look together with white loafers that had a black toe with the Chanel logo centered. His hair was intricately braided with designs that were intentional and eye-catching.

Teyana Taylor who has been in the spotlight back to back, flourishing, and glowing from head to toe, hosted the fashion extravaganza. Our Fashion Bomb CEO Claire caught up with Taylor about her incredible avant-garde Thom Browne look.

Taylor’s white embellished jacket had structured sleeves with large rhinestones draped across the front. Her black maxi skirt was also adorned with rhinestones and her feather statement hat was innovative, amplifying an already perfect ensemble.

Quite frankly, ladies in sports do it better and Venus Williams and Angel Reese didn’t disappoint in their all black outfits. The Tennis Superstar arrived in a black velvet Ronny Kobo studded midi dress with her finance in tow. While Angel on the other hand, stood her ground in a black strapless Sergio Hudson gown that had a sequins bodice to showcase her beautiful neckline and platinum bob hairdo.

Speaking of bobs, Ciara was a showstopper on the CFDA carpet in a custom cream Sergio Hudson cream suit and fur coat that illuminated, and brought the momentum. If anyone knows how to design a power suit, it’s undoubtedly Sergio Hudson.

Ahead see more attendees who looked sensational at the CFDA awards last night!

Olandria in Brandon Blackwood

Saweetie in Bad Binch TongTong

Ryan Destiny in Alexander Wang and Law Roach in Tanner Fletcher

Tamron Hall in Bibhu Mohapatra

Dove Cameron in Carolina Herrera

Kimora Lee Simmons in Oscar De La Renta

Precious Lee in Area

Paloma Elsesser in Jonathan Simkhai

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction