On the Scene at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards: Teyana Taylor in Black Ashi Studio, Colman Domingo in Yellow Sergio Hudson, Chloe Bailey in Christian Siriano, and More!

The NAACP Image Awards red carpet delivered a range of refined silhouettes, couture craftsmanship, and directional styling. From sculpted gowns to sharply tailored suiting, this year’s carpet balanced classic glamour with modern edge.

Below, a closer look at standout moments from the night.

Teyana Taylor shut the red carpet down in Ashi Studio. Watch it move on the blue carpet below:

Bomb!

Chloe Bailey arrived in a Fall 2026 RTW design by Christian Siriano. The structured silhouette featured precise tailoring and sculptural lines that framed her figure, offering a clean yet impactful presence on the carpet. The look leaned into polished glamour while maintaining a contemporary feel consistent with Siriano’s dramatic design codes.

Her sister Halle wasn’t far behind! She was resplendent in Stephane Rolland Spring 2023 couture, styled by Bryon Javar.

Issa Rae opted for the Iris Taffeta Long Black Dress by Rhea Costa, a strapless silhouette defined by its voluminous shape and architectural draping. She paired the gown with Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 sandals and a satin clutch by Rodo, creating a cohesive black-on-black ensemble that emphasized texture and proportion. The look struck a balance between timeless elegance and statement construction.

Keke Palmer wore a Spring/Summer 2026 Couture design by Miss Sohee, bringing high-fashion artistry to the carpet. The couture creation highlighted intricate craftsmanship and a sculpted bodice, underscoring the designer’s signature attention to detail. Styled by Molly Dickson and accessorized with A.JAFFE jewelry, the ensemble blended romantic structure with refined sparkle.

Colman Domingo stepped out in a Fall 2026 RTW look by Sergio Hudson, styled by Wayman and Micah. Known for his sharp tailoring and confident color stories, Hudson delivered a suit that emphasized clean lines and strong structure. Domingo’s styling reinforced his reputation for modern menswear that feels both classic and directional.

Chase Infiniti made a dramatic entrance in Tamara Ralph Spring 2026 Couture, styled by Wayman and Micah. The gown featured a feathered cape detail and pink opera gloves that added contrast and theatricality. With couture-level embellishment and bold accessories, the look delivered a high-impact moment while maintaining refined execution.

Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl “Salt” James joined Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella on the blue carpet at the NAACP Image Awards in coordinated black-and-white ensembles by Ant Lamour. The trio leaned into structured tailoring with corseted waists, leather accents, exaggerated shoulders, and cascading fringe, creating a cohesive group statement that balanced sharp power dressing with signature stage-ready flair.

Tyla was adorable defined in Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kerry Washington wore Sergio Hudson and a clutch that made a political statement.

Tyriq Withers was dapper in Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.

From couture statements to tailored precision, the NAACP Image Awards once again proved to be a stage for fashion that celebrates individuality and craftsmanship. Which look stood out to you most?