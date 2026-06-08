Best Dressed at the 2026 Tony Awards: Jeremy Pope, Danielle Brooks, Queen Latifah, and More

Broadway’s biggest night brought out some of the most memorable fashion moments of the year. The 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, delivered red carpet looks that ranged from dramatic couture to sharp tailoring. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to break down the best dressed.

Jeremy Pope set the tone early, arriving in a Robert Wun Spring 2026 Couture black and white ombre pleated gown with a structured blazer, dramatic cape sleeves, and a wide-brim hat. The Broadway star made an undeniable statement, cementing his place as one of the evening’s most talked-about style moments.

Danielle Brooks kept it glamorous in a Wiederhoeft SS26 RTW silver crystal embellished off-shoulder fitted gown, styled by stylist D. Hawk. The look was equal parts Old Hollywood and modern luxury.

Queen Latifah commanded the carpet in a Naeem Khan Fall 2017 black iridescent feather cape with sheer beaded collar detail — a throwback piece that still felt entirely of the moment.

Ayesha Curry turned heads in a Monse Resort 2027 red halter fringe ombre maxi gown, styled by Jason Bolden. The look was bold, graphic, and perfectly tailored to the drama of the evening.

Sarah Paulson arrived alongside Ella Beatty, stepping out in Erdem Fall/Winter 2026 RTW, styled by Karla Welch. Paulson’s look was refined and quietly powerful — a masterclass in understated elegance. Beatty complemented her in Tom Ford for Gucci.

On the men’s side, Leslie Odom Jr. brought downtown cool to the red carpet in a Public School FW26 Men’s red satin bomber jacket paired with black trousers and a tie, styled by Avo Yermagyan. Law Roach kept it sleek and sophisticated in a Louis Vuitton black satin-lapel double-breasted tuxedo blazer, finished with a floral brooch.

Law Roach, who co-produced CATS: The Jellicle Ball, kept it sleek and sophisticated in a Louis Vuitton black satin-lapel double-breasted tuxedo blazer, finished with a floral brooch and worn open with a relaxed confidence that only he could pull off.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea arrived as a true fashion couple — Usher in a Tom Ford brown leather blazer with black shirt and trousers, while Goicoechea wore a Fjolla Haxhismajli nude and black geometric sequin plunge neck fitted gown. Both were styled by Jeremy Haynes.

From couture to contemporary, the 2026 Tony Awards proved that Broadway’s fashion game is second to none.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Broadwaycom