The Top Looks From The 2026 Actor Awards: Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne, Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy, Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker, and More!

The 2026 SAG Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest names together for a night celebrating outstanding performances in film and television — but as always, the red carpet delivered its own standout moments. Presented annually by SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are uniquely meaningful because winners are voted on by their peers, making each statuette a true mark of industry respect. Often considered a strong predictor of the Oscars, the ceremony blends prestige with personality — and the fashion follows suit.

This year’s carpet was a study in sculpted silhouettes, high-shine embellishments, and confident tailoring, with stars embracing both classic glamour and directional design. From couture gowns to sharply cut suiting, the evening proved that actors understand the power of presentation just as much as performance.

Ahead, we’re breaking down the top five looks of the night — based on the styles that earned the most love and engagement from our audience.

1.Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne



Teyana Taylor attended the 2026 SAG Awards in a custom Thom Browne gown, accompanied by her daughter Rue on the red carpet. The strapless design featured sculpted, trompe l’oeil-inspired detailing at the bodice, cascading into a floor-length, silver sequined skirt with ribbon accents and an extended train. She completed the look with a diamond choker and matching studs, pairing classic glamour with Thom Browne’s signature surrealist edge.

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy



Coming in at No. 2 for the night’s top looks, Sheryl Lee Ralph commanded the red carpet in a strapless Saiid Kobeisy Spring 2026 Couture gown at the 2026 Actor Awards. The form-fitting silhouette featured intricate silver and black embellishments that created a mirrored, almost botanical motif, while a dramatic white feathered stole added texture and Old Hollywood glamour. Styled with diamond jewelry and a sculpted finger wave hairstyle, Ralph’s look balanced classic elegance with couture-level detail, securing her spot as one of the evening’s standout style moments.

3. Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford

Next up, Michael B. Jordan posed alongside his mom at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing Tom Ford. He opted for a tailored grey double-breasted suit styled with a crisp shirt and coordinating tie, completing the look with polished black dress shoes. Standing hand in hand on the red carpet, the coordinated, classic approach highlighted sharp suiting and timeless eveningwear, making for a standout family moment.

4. Jayme Lawton in Zuhair Murad

Jayme Lawson also earned a spot among the evening’s best dressed in an embellished Zuhair Murad Spring 2026 gown at the 32nd Actor Awards in Los Angeles. The halter-style silhouette featured intricate crystal beadwork concentrated along a corset-inspired bodice before cascading into a soft, flowing chiffon skirt with vertical embellishments that added length and movement. With her hair styled sleek and minimal accessories, the look allowed the craftsmanship and detailing to take center stage.

5. Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker

Mindy Kaling embraced the evening’s theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” in a black Yara Shoemaker velvet gown at the 2026 Actor Awards. The strapless design featured a sculpted bodice with a sheer inset detail and a pronounced structural peplum that accentuated the waist before cascading into a fitted, embellished skirt with subtle shimmer. Styled with long gloves and sleek, center-parted hair, the look nodded to vintage screen sirens while maintaining a modern, architectural edge.

Overall, this year’s Actor Awards delivered a range of interpretations on classic glamour—from intricate couture beadwork and sharp tailoring to sculptural silhouettes and timeless eveningwear. Whether leaning into Old Hollywood references or redefining them with contemporary structure and texture, the red carpet offered a strong lineup of standout moments that balanced theme, craftsmanship, and individuality.