Rihanna Stunned in a Turquoise Alaia Cut-out Gown with Beau A$AP Rocky in a Black YSL Suit at the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Premiere in Cannes

One favorite Fashion Bomb couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were captured on the red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France for the “Highest 2 Lowest“ movie premiere.

A Spike Lee joint, the film is a New York thriller featuring the legendary Denzel Washington who plays a millionaire music mogul and goes to great lengths to protect his assistant’s son who was abducted due to mistaken identity.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna who are expecting their third child looked madly in love. Rihanna was glowing in a custom turquoise blue Alaia gown that had cutouts and highlighted her addable baby bump. She accessorized with matching ope-toe stilettos, and diamond Boucheron jewels.

RiRi who has revolutionized maternity fashion with bodycon dresses, sheer fabrics and crop tops, has become even more of a fan-favorite when she’s pregnant. On our Instagram page, @kymarirucker expressed, “Pregnant Rih is honestly my favorite. Glowing and effortlessly stunning.” @julianmartinfoster also shared, “Rihanna should come out with a maternity line at this point. 😂“

Contrary to Rihanna’s bold hue, A$AP Rocky kept things classic and minimalistic is a black YSL double breasted suit that he layered over a white shirt, and paired with a black and white stripe tie. He kept his black designer shades on while walking the carpet, and rocked a gold grill in his mouth for a touch of bling.

Photo’s tell a million words and based on how happy they both looked last night, we wouldn’t be surprised if this duo is having a girl or even twins. In a few months we shall definitely see!

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images