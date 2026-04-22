Ciara Stuns in Denim Romeo Hunte Fall 2026 and Russell Wilson Looks Fly in Prada at the Devil Wears Prada 2 New York Premiere

Ciara and Russell Wilson posed together at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City, coordinating elevated evening looks for the occasion.

Ciara wore a blue denim coat by Romeo Hunte, layered over a white button-down shirt and light denim shorts. The look featured a belted waist and extended train detail, paired with black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a choker necklace and completed the look with sleek hair and dark sunglasses in select shots.

The ensemble was modeled on Romeo Hunte’s Fall 2026 runway with pants.

Russell Wilson complemented her in a black Prada jacket and slacks, styled with a white dress shirt, black tie, and black shoes, finishing the look with dark sunglasses.

The couple walked and posed under a lit archway entrance, and definitely had one of the flyest and more talked about looks during the premiere.

What do you think?

Video: John Pascarella