On the Scene at The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere: Anne Hathaway in Louis Vuitton, Meryl Streep in Red Givenchy, Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli, and More!

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunited in New York, bringing the fashion drama from screen to red carpet.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci posed together, marking a full-circle moment for one of fashion’s most iconic films.

Anne Hathaway wore a red strapless Louis Vuitton gown featuring a sculpted bodice and clean, strapless neckline. The design emphasized structure and minimal embellishment, continuing the brand’s focus on sharp tailoring and bold color.

Meryl Streep appeared in a red Givenchy Fall 2026 ensemble designed by Sarah Burton. The look featured a fluid cape silhouette with a bow neckline, styled with black gloves and dark sunglasses, referencing her character’s signature polished aesthetic.

Emily Blunt wore a Spring 2026 Haute Couture Schiaparelli gown with a beaded bodice and a tulle skirt. The design emphasized structure and maximal embellishment, making the look one of the strongest of the evening.

Simone Ashley struck a pose in a green custom Prada gown.

Ciara posed with hubby Russell Wilson in a denim Romeo Hunte Fall 2026 look, while Russell matched her fly in Prada.

The cast and guests delivered stand out red carpet moments rooted in strong color stories, couture references, and tailored silhouettes. The premiere served as both a cinematic reunion and a fashion statement, reinforcing the film’s lasting influence on style culture.

See even more Videos from the event by John Pascarella below: