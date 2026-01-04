On the Scene at the Palm Springs International Film Festival: Teyana Taylor in Miss Sohee, Kylie Jenner in Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Colman Domingo in Prada, Renate Reinsve in Givenchy, and More!

The Palm Springs International Film Festival brought out a striking mix of couture gowns, sleek tailoring, and statement-making silhouettes as stars stepped onto the red carpet in looks that ranged from classic elegance to bold drama.

Here’s a closer look at some of the standout outfits from the evening.

Teyana Taylor made a commanding appearance in a sculptural black couture gown by Miss Sohee. The off-the-shoulder design featured a dramatic voluminous skirt with a glossy finish, paired with a sheer corseted bodice that balanced strength and sensuality, delivering one of the night’s most theatrical fashion moments.

Kate Hudson opted for vibrant glamour in a red Georges Chakra gown. The plunging halter silhouette was enhanced by intricate textural detailing and a trailing element that added fluid movement, making the look feel timeless yet modern on the red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan kept things sharp and sophisticated in a tailored Prada ensemble, styled by Jason Bolden. Clean lines and precise tailoring underscored a refined approach to menswear, proving that classic dressing continues to resonate at major film events.

Colman Domingo stood out in a rich brown velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit layered with a coordinating vest. The luxurious fabric and warm tone elevated traditional tailoring, reinforcing his reputation for bold, confident red carpet style. The sunglasses were a nice touch!

Renate Reinsve stepped onto the red carpet in a white Givenchy gown that balanced delicacy with modern edge. The look featured a plunging sheer bodice with clean, architectural lines flowing into a softly layered tulle skirt, creating contrast between structure and lightness. With minimal styling and an understated beauty look, Reinsve let the craftsmanship and silhouette of the Givenchy design take center stage.

Kylie Jenner gave Bombshell3 in a metallic copper gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The halter-style silhouette hugged the body with a liquid-like sheen, creating a high-glamour moment that felt both sultry and contemporary.

Timothée Chalamet continued his fashion-forward streak in Givenchy. His tailored look balanced classic menswear elements with youthful ease, cementing his status as one of the most closely watched men on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus made a sharp statement on the red carpet in a sleek black Tom Ford Resort 2026 look that fused tailoring with edge. The look featured a plunging embellished top layered beneath a structured blazer, paired with slim trousers that emphasized clean lines and confidence. Finished with tousled waves and minimal accessories, the ensemble felt modern, powerful, and unmistakably Miley.

Chase Infiniti arrived on the red carpet in a soft blush Louis Vuitton gown that leaned into understated glamour. The satin silhouette skimmed the body with a draped neckline and subtle flare at the hem, allowing the fabric’s sheen to do the work. Finished with natural glam and voluminous curls, the look felt polished, elegant, and quietly confident.

Which look was your fave?

Images: Getty