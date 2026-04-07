The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo Fan Event: Anne Hathaway in Black and Ivory Valentino Couture Silk Gown and Meryl Streep in Red and Black Chanel Metiers d’Art Fringe Tweed Set

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo fan event to promote the film ahead of its May 1st theatrical release, both in coordinated red, black, and white looks!

Anne Hathaway opted for a black and ivory Valentino Couture silk gown defined by a structured strapless bodice and a sculptural peplum that cascaded into dramatic, layered ruffles. A bold red accent panel cut across the bodice, adding contrast to the monochrome palette, while the voluminous silhouette created movement and dimension. Styled by Erin Walsh, she completed the look with coordinating pointed pumps and statement jewelry that complemented the architectural lines of the gown.

On the runway, the Valentino Couture design appeared with the same strapless construction and exaggerated peplum detail, emphasizing precision tailoring and fluid volume. The layered black silk skirt was accented with ivory ruffles that spiraled downward, creating a sense of motion, while the red geometric insert at the bust added a modern, graphic element to the otherwise classic couture silhouette.

Meryl Streep stepped out in a red and black Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 ensemble featuring a fitted jacket and coordinating skirt adorned with an abstract ivory pattern. The look was finished with black fringe detailing at the hem and cuffs, adding texture and movement. Styled by Micaela Erlinger, she paired the set with classic two-tone pumps, oversized sunglasses, and gold accessories, maintaining a polished yet statement-making appearance.

The Chanel Métiers d’Art runway presentation showcased the same structured jacket and skirt set, highlighting intricate craftsmanship and textile work. The bold red base was contrasted with organic ivory motifs, while the addition of fringe introduced dynamic movement to the tailored silhouette. Styled with sleek accessories and a refined finish, the look balanced heritage techniques with contemporary edge.

Together, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep delivered a coordinated yet contrasting fashion moment in Tokyo, balancing couture drama with heritage craftsmanship while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead of its May 1st release. From Valentino’s sculptural elegance to Chanel’s textured precision, both looks nodded to their characters’ enduring influence on fashion, reinforcing the film’s legacy at the intersection of style and storytelling.

📸: Disney/20th Century Pictures