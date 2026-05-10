Cardi B Wore a Brown Vivienne Westwood Knit Set to the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event with Stefon Diggs

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Cardi B attended the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event supporting mothers in the DMV alongside Stefon Diggs and Mama Diggs wearing a brown Vivienne Westwood knit set.

The coordinated look featured a $1,635 textured sleeveless knit top with cutout detailing paired with a $1,070 matching midi skirt and arm warmers from the British fashion house. She completed the outfit with black open-toe heels and a black shoulder bag while attending the community-focused wellness event hosted through the Diggs Deep Foundation.

Cardi B Wore A Brown Vivienne Westwood Knit Set To The Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event With Stefon Diggs IMG 8087

Stefon Diggs kept things casual in a pink hoodie, denim shorts, and sneakers as the pair arrived together for the event centered around supporting mothers in the DMV area.

1 Cardi B Wore A Brown Vivienne Westwood Knit Set To The Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event With Stefon Diggs

What do you think of Cardi B’s Vivienne Westwood look?

Photo Credit: X/therealknelson

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