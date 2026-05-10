Cardi B Wore a Brown Vivienne Westwood Knit Set to the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B attended the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event supporting mothers in the DMV alongside Stefon Diggs and Mama Diggs wearing a brown Vivienne Westwood knit set.

The coordinated look featured a $1,635 textured sleeveless knit top with cutout detailing paired with a $1,070 matching midi skirt and arm warmers from the British fashion house. She completed the outfit with black open-toe heels and a black shoulder bag while attending the community-focused wellness event hosted through the Diggs Deep Foundation.

Stefon Diggs kept things casual in a pink hoodie, denim shorts, and sneakers as the pair arrived together for the event centered around supporting mothers in the DMV area.

What do you think of Cardi B’s Vivienne Westwood look?

Photo Credit: X/therealknelson