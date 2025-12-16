Cardi B Wears Ivory Chanel Coco Neige Cashmere and Alpaca Knit Set with Matching Trousers at Stefon Diggs’ Wellness Wonderland Event

You ask, we answer! @reebiluv asks, “Hey loves!! This outfit and shoes @iamcardib has on is everything. Deets???”

Cardi B stepped out in Boston with Stefon Diggs for his Wellness Wonderland event wearing a coordinated ivory look from Chanel’s Coco Neige 2025/26 collection. The rapper wore a $2,950 Chanel Coco Neige cashmere-and-alpaca short-sleeved knit top, featuring a plush texture, contrast trim along the neckline, and a subtle keyhole detail that added dimension to the minimalist silhouette.

She paired the top with matching high-waisted knit trousers from the same Coco Neige collection, creating a head-to-toe winter-white moment that felt both cozy and polished. The relaxed-yet-tailored fit of the trousers balanced the cropped proportions of the top, while the plush fabric reinforced the après-ski inspiration behind the Coco Neige line.

Finishing the look, Cardi B chose coordinating Chanel heels in a similar neutral tone, keeping the styling streamlined and cohesive. The monochromatic ensemble underscored Chanel’s ability to elevate cold-weather knits into statement luxury pieces—perfect for a festive winter event.

