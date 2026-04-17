Lauryn Hill and Her Children Star in Black-and-White Denim Tears Spring 2026 Campaign Celebrating Heritage and Craftsmanship

In a powerful display of lineage and legacy, Lauryn Hill appears alongside her children in the Denim Tears Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, bringing family and fashion into striking alignment. Shot in black-and-white, the visual story strips away distraction, centering emotion, connection, and the cultural weight behind the collection.

The campaign features Hill with several of her children, including Selah Marley, YG Marley (Joshua Marley), Sara Marley, John Nesta Marley, and Micah Hill, with additional references to her eldest son Zion Marley, reinforcing the full scope of her family legacy.

Styled by Raheem Young, the campaign showcases signature pieces from the collection, including denim jackets, jeans, and accessories adorned with Denim Tears’ iconic cotton wreath motif. Originally conceived by founder Tremaine Emory, the wreath symbolizes the history of cotton and its ties to Black American identity, grounding the collection in both storytelling and symbolism.

Photographed by Liam MacRae, the imagery captures the Hill family in intimate compositions that emphasize proximity and connection. The use of monochrome enhances the narrative, allowing texture, silhouette, and generational presence to take center stage.

Beyond fashion, the campaign reads as a meditation on heritage. Hill—long regarded as one of the most influential voices in music and culture—extends her legacy through her children, many of whom are forging their own paths in music and fashion.

With its focus on family, craftsmanship, and cultural memory, Denim Tears’ Spring 2026 campaign offers more than a seasonal drop—it presents a visual archive of identity, rooted in the past while carried forward by the next generation.

📸: Denim Tears