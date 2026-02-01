Lauryn Hill Performs in Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 Black Gown at the GRAMMYs Tribute Honoring D’Angelo, Roberta Flack, and More

Lauryn Hill delivered one of the most resonant moments of the night at the GRAMMYs with a sweeping tribute honoring the late D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. The performance brought together a powerful group of artists, including Saadiq, Lucky Daye, Anthony Hamilton, October London, Bilal, Chaka Khan, Leon Thomas, Lalah Hathaway, and more, creating a multi-generational celebration of musical legacy.

The tribute also acknowledged influential voices lost last year, including Angie Stone, grounding the performance in remembrance and reverence. The moment closed on an emotional high when Wyclef Jean joined Hill onstage, turning the tribute into an unexpected Fugees reunion. The group ended with “Killing Me Softly,” offering a clear nod to Roberta Flack, whose original recording cemented the song’s place in music history.

For the occasion, Hill wore a Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 gown with a fluid, floor-length silhouette and understated elegance that matched the gravity of the moment. Styled by Raheem Morris and Fashionista Latin NYC, the look reinforced Hill’s signature approach to fashion—timeless, intentional, and rooted in presence rather than excess.

A tribute defined by legacy, collaboration, and cultural impact. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo credit: Getty Images