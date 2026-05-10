Janet Jackson Wore a Gray Tailored Sacai Suit with Mixed Fabric Detailing to the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Janet Jackson attended the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala at the Grammy Museum wearing a gray Sacai suit styled with Messika jewelry.

The look, originally presented during Sacai’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway show, featured the brand’s signature approach to hybrid tailoring with mixed fabric construction and layered elements. The structured silhouette combined classic suiting with unexpected textile contrasts, delivering a modern interpretation of evening tailoring.

She completed the ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing the clean lines and construction of the suit to remain the focus. Her glam included hair by Sazzed by Sisters and makeup by Preston Makeup, complementing the understated palette of the look.

The appearance aligns with Janet Jackson’s continued preference for tailored silhouettes and neutral tones on the red carpet.

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Photo Credit: Solaiman Fazel