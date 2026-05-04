Step into Luxury Foot Care with Dr. Yolanda Ragland

A premier podiatric surgeon redefining what it means to put your best foot forward, Dr. Ragland specializes in transformative bunion and hammertoe repair—delivering not only relief from achy soles and toes, but beautifully refined, cosmetic-level results. Her meticulous, patient-first approach prioritizes minimal scarring while providing medically necessary procedures often covered by insurance… because elevated care should still be accessible.

Now expanding her brand beyond the surgical suite, Dr. Ragland introduces expertly formulated products rooted in her clinical expertise. Her latest must-have: the Soften Our Sole (SOS) Stick—a luxe, restorative treatment designed to smooth, heal, and rejuvenate even the toughest skin. Think soft, polished, sandal-ready feet all year long.

Located at 1111 Park Ave in Manhattan, Dr. Ragland is where precision meets polish. Discover her services at FixYourFeet.com and shop her curated essentials at FixYourFeetProducts.com.

Follow the glow-up: @Fix_Your_Feet and @FixYourFeetProducts

Because flawless feet are always in fashion!