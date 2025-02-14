Kelly Rowland Celebrated Her Birthday in a Deep Purple Lena Berisha Gown, Alongside Beyonce in a Black Vintage Patrick Kelly Dress, and Michelle Williams in a Custom Red Gasanova Dress

It’s always a celebration when Destiny Child links up and the trio’s latest reunion was in honor of Kelly Rowlands 44th birthday.

The dream team gathered for a special candlelit dinner surrounded by palm trees, and luxurious zebra-print seating. Kelly look joyful and elated while donning a deep purple Lena Berisha halter gown that fit her like a glove. Her signature bob hair cut, had subtle brown highlights, complimenting her smokey eyeshadow and bronze metallic lipstick.

While Beyonce was absent from the Superbowl on Sunday, she made sure to show up for her bestie’s birthday. Bey arrived in true fashion, turning heads in a black vintage Patrick Kelly dress that was adorned with gold buttons, styled by Shiona Turini.

Patrick Kelly was a former black American designer who rose to fame during the 80’s in France. He became the first American to be admitted to the prestigious governing body of the French ready-to-wear industry, Chambre syndicale du prêt-à-porter des couturiers et des créateurs de mode. In January 1990, Kelly died from complications with AIDS, but not without leaving behind a legacy of beautiful and timeless designs.

In addition to Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce exceptional looks, Michelle Williams looked sultry and glamorous in a custom red Gasanova crystal dress, styled by Wilford Lenov. Williams hair was pulled back into a single braid, showcasing her angelic features, and making her look like a true work of art.

We loved seeing Destiny Child reunite for Kelly’s birthday, and they all looked so fabulous! Hopefully this bomb trio will go on tour again for old times sake.

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams