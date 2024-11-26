Kelly Rowland Wore a Burgundy ‘Sons of Gemini’ Dress and a $1,490 Retrofete Faux Fur Coat to Broadway

Kelly Rowland stepped out looking sizzling haute, and stylishly on trend for the fall season in a burgundy ‘Sons of Gemini’ maxi bodycon dress that she layered with a $1,490 Retrofete faux fur coat.

The ‘Dilemma’ singer opted for this monochromatic ensemble as she rejoined her Destiny Child cast members Beyonce, and Michelle Williams to support the latter on Broadway in a new musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her.

Styled by Wilford Lenov, who won Stylist of the Year at Fashion Bomb daily’s FABY’s awards earlier in the year, Lenov accessorized Kelly’s look with long black patent leather gloves and gold statement earrings.

Fashion Bomb reader, @soigne1908 commented, “This serving classic glam,” while @laughingbeauty523 shared, “I love seeing Black women looking happy, healthy and rich.😍”

In addition to her fabulous outfit, Kelly’s glam was flawless with her maroon eye shadow giving us drama, and her nude lip subtle enough to keep her look in the spotlight.

We thought Kelly pulled off this color exceptionally well, and we would love to see her in more burgundy and brown tones to enhance her natural beauty and gorgeous complexion.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Hair: @kendalldorsey1

Makeup: @kilprity