Ayesha Curry Stepped Out with Steph Curry Wearing a $145 Jaded London Glitter Backless Mini Dress

Ayesha Curry is no stranger to slaying a look, and her latest night out with husband Steph Curry proves just that. The lifestyle mogul and mom of four stepped into the spotlight in a dazzling $145 glitter backless mini dress by Jaded London. With its vibrant multi-color shimmer, daring cut, and sleek silhouette, the eye-catching piece was the perfect pick for an evening of celebration—and Ayesha wore it with ease and confidence.

The couple stepped out in style for a festive night in Los Angeles, with Steph keeping it cool and classic while letting his wife’s look shine. Ayesha paired the statement dress with Rene Caovilla sandals, flowing tendrils, and a sultry smize, showing once again that she knows how to mix glamour with effortless poise. The backless detail and bold sparkle of the dress added a youthful edge to the ensemble, making it the ultimate party-ready moment.

The semi sheer dress has a halterneck tie closure with back tie detail:

The Currys weren’t alone in turning heads—Ayesha and Steph snapped a photo with none other than Hazel Renee and Draymond Green. The longtime friends and fellow power couple looked equally ready to party, with Hazel serving her own brand of glam in an Attico Dress and Draymond embracing the celebratory vibe in a vibrant Versace ensemble. The foursome radiated style, energy, and star power, making the moment one for the fashion books.

Whether she’s cooking up recipes or making fashion statements, Ayesha Curry continues to prove she can do it all with style. The Jaded London mini dress not only fit her vibrant personality but also offered a fun, accessible fashion option for fans looking to recreate the look. At $145, it’s a stylish steal—glitter, glamour, and Curry-approved.