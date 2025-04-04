Mariah The Scientists Courtside Basketball with Young Thug Wearing a $740 Coperni Gathered Hem Shirt Dress and Amina Muaddi Boots

R&B songstress Mariah The Scientist and rapper Thug Young were spotted courtside at a recent basketball game, turning heads with their undeniable chemistry—and of course, their fashion. While the game was heating up on the court, all eyes were on Mariah’s effortlessly chic ensemble.

The singer opted for a sleek and structured $740 Coperni Gathered Hem Shirt Dress, blending minimalism with a futuristic twist. She accessorized the look with a pair of bold $1,795 Marine 95mm knee-length boots by Amina Muaddi, known for her sculptural heels and high-fashion edge. The pairing was a masterclass in understated glamour with a modern, high-fashion kick.

Made in Portugal from crisp 100% cotton, this Coperni dress features classic Oxford fabric elevated by a bubble hem accent, a hidden partial button closure, embroidered breast detail, and buttoned cuffs for a modern twist on timeless tailoring.

Crafted from smooth-grain black calf leather, these knee-length boots feature a sleek side zip fastening, a modern square toe, and a striking 95mm sculpted heel for an elevated look.

With her signature laid-back confidence and trend-forward taste, Mariah continues to solidify herself as one to watch in the fashion space. Whether it’s performing on stage or sitting courtside, she consistently delivers looks that are both fresh and fearless. And of course, Young Thug kept it cool by her side, proving once again that this duo knows how to make a style statement.

