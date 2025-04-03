Fashion News: Cardi B Announces Joint Venture with Revolve Group in a White Double Breasted Blazer Dress

The multi-hyphenate Cardi B is truly a jack-of-all-trades, and her latest business venture with Revolve Group will mark another milestone in her career.

From taking the hip-hop industry by storm with her hit record ‘Bodak Yellow’ in 2017, to walking haute couture runway shows, and gracing the cover of multiple fashion magazines, she’s proven her capacity to evolve and grow over time.

Jennifer Walker, Patientce Foster, Adam Drawas, Cardi B, Kollin Carter, Raissa Gerona and Michael Mente

Her latest partnership with Revolve Group will allow the Bronx native to collaborate with the California fashion and lifestyle retailer to create her own apparel and beauty brands. That’s no small feat for someone who had to fight her way to the top of the music industry, and will now be able to expand her legacy in a trillion dollar fashion industry.

For the glorious reveal, Cardi B looked spectacular in a white double breasted blazer dress with matching stilettos as she posed with her team. Among them dressed in all black was her long-time stylist Kollin Carter, who will also have stake in the joint venture. In an Instagram post, the Los Angeles based stylist who studied under the iconic Law Roach, shared that among being a “fashion stylist, creative director, consultant, he can now add FOUNDER under his belt.” Perhaps this opportunity was a full circle moment for Carter.

Cardi B also took to her Instagram to share her excitement and gratitude for this incredible business opportunity. In a caption on her page, she expressed

“Coming from a Caribbean family the goal is always to OWN! Our belief in leaving this earth and leaving our children is leaving them with something! What our parents and grandparents work so hard for was real ownership! I’ve been very successful in my career and forever grateful for my success! But in my mind I know that when I leave this earth I would like to leave my kids more than property and a music catalog. I want to leave them wit something they can carry for generations to come, something that their mother built from the ground up. I’m excited to announce my business ventures! I wanted to get into something I’m very passionate about and most importantly something that I know so much about. It has taken me years to perfect and tailor make it and here we are! To my partners, to my team thank you for believing in my vision! Thank you for believing in me! I remember a time I used to be focused on making everyone else proud and meeting everyone else’s expectations but in this new season the only person I’m focused on out doing and making proud is myself! P.S my dress is from my line! Coming Soon!“

In addition to Cardi B’s fabulous all white monochromatic ensemble, her avant-garde bob haircut by Tokyo Stylez was so futuristic consisting of sharp angles and precise lines. “Cardi has solidified herself in the world of entertainment and Hollywood. She’s doing the industry her way and it’s working,” shared @fashunnnispasshunn.

Over the years, the Grammy award-winning artist has shown us that she is a style icon who presence far exceeds just one industry. We’ve seen Rihanna establish a billion dollar brand with Fenty, and Cardi B is next in line to claim her prize.

Photo Credit: @kellytaub/WWD