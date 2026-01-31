Cardi B Storms Saturday Night Live Wearing Rowen Rose Burgundy Patent Look, Custom Bryan Hearns, and Leather Candice Cuoco

Cardi B delivered a full fashion rollout during her appearance on Saturday Night Live, stepping out in a series of bold looks that carried her from arrival to performance to post-show exit.

The rapper first arrived at Rockefeller Center wearing a burgundy patent ensemble by Rowen Rose. The high-shine look featured a belted jacket with a deep neckline paired with a coordinating midi skirt, styled with black pointed-toe boots and a mini top-handle Hermes bag. The glossy finish and structured tailoring gave the entrance look a sharp, statement-making presence. The outfit was styled by Kollin Carter.

For her SNL performance, Cardi B changed into a custom leather look by Candice Cuoco, again styled by Kollin Carter. Cuoco said, “This one was fun. I drew [inspiration] from Cardi and her love for her culture, I drew inspo from the beautiful Dominican folkloric pollera. Creating custom embossed hand painted floral leather corset with leather ruffles throughout the skirt and corset. Mixed in with tiers of pleated silk chiffon, ruffled laces, satin ribbons and skirt layers of flounce cut leather for the tiers of the skirt.” Cuoco also shared that part of the look was constructed at KidSuper Studios.

Cardi also performed in a custom Bryan Hearns look, replete with rings and leather details:

After the show, Cardi B greeted fans wearing a custom trench coat by Bryan Hearns. The outerwear maintained the evening’s leather-forward aesthetic while offering a more streamlined silhouette for her exit, closing out the night with another polished fashion moment.

🎥: NBCSNL