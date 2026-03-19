On Stage at the Little Miss Drama Tour: Cardi B in Teal, Plaid, and Red Crystal-Embellished Bryan Hearns Looks

Cardi B took the stage during her Little Miss Drama Tour in a series of custom Bryan Hearns looks styled by Kollin Carter. Known for his high-impact, performance-driven designs, Hearns delivered bold silhouettes, intricate embellishments, and dramatic textures that aligned with the energy of the tour.

One look featured a teal and purple sequin one-shoulder bodysuit with lace-up detailing across the torso, extended fringe accents, and coordinating thigh-high boots. The asymmetrical neckline and high-shine finish created a dynamic effect under stage lights, while the fringe added movement with each step.

In another moment, Cardi transitioned into a red and black crystal-embellished corset catsuit. The design incorporated structured paneling, sheer mesh inserts, and fringe trim, paired with matching over-the-knee boots. Crystal embellishments throughout the bodice and hips emphasized the corseted shape, creating a defined silhouette on stage.

Both looks reflect Bryan Hearns’ signature aesthetic—bold, embellished, and engineered for performance—while Kollin Carter’s styling maintains Cardi B’s recognizable stage presence.

📸: FreshMadeIt/IG/Reproduction