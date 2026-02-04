Cardi B ‘s Saturday Night Live Promotional Photos Burgundy Sequined Sergio Hudson Halter Gown

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Cardi B shot promotional photos for Saturday Night Live wearing a burgundy sequined halter gown from Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2026 collection, styled by Kollin Carter.

Cardi B S Saturday Night Live Promotional Photos Burgundy Sequined Sergio Hudson Halter Gown

The floor-length halter gown featured a high neckline with a keyhole cutout and an elongated silhouette rendered in deep burgundy sequins, creating a sleek, body-skimming finish that reflected light with each movement. The design emphasized clean lines and minimal embellishment, allowing the texture and color of the sequins to take center stage.

SERGIOHUDSON SS26 LOOK 027

For glam, Cardi B wore long, voluminous waves styled by Tokyo Stylez, paired with soft glam makeup by Erika La’Pearl that highlighted her eyes and lips while keeping the focus on the gown. The overall presentation aligned with the polished, fashion-forward tone of Saturday Night Live promotional imagery.

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm..?

📸: @nbcsnl / @clairesulmers / @sergiohudson

Related Articles