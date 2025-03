Style mavens have been sidling up to Balenciaga’s $3,550 pink cut out bow gown.

Kim Kardashian debuted the dress at a Baby 2 Baby Gala in LA ca 2022:

Blac Chyna was next in line, wearing the look for an interview with Yung Miami:

Shamea Morton was the latest celeb to slip on the look for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live:

The dress is popular and has also been spied on Summer Walker and more!

The dress is no longer available.

