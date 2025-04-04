Teyana Taylor Wore a Navy Schiaparelli Coat Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Regina Hall in a Aqua Vince Top and Tom Ford Sequins Pants While Promoting New Film

Teyana Taylor posed with costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Regina Hall at CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday in Las Vegas as the trio promoted their upcoming film ‘One Battle After Another‘ set to hit theaters on Sep 26.

The movie is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, and Taylor will play DiCaprio’s character, Bob Ferguson’s wife.

If you recall around time last year, Taylor and DiCaprio were captured off screen being flirtatious with one another while attending a WME pre-Oscar party. It’s been a year since then, and with Taylor being in a relationship with Aaron Pierre, they’ve clearly chosen to keep things platonic and professional.

Taylor opted for a long navy Schiaparelli double-breasted mohair coat that was adorned with gold buttons. Her coat had a slim fitting silhouette, and featured a signature measuring tape embroidery in gold thread on her lapel. She accessorized with gold droplet earrings, and navy patent leather pointed boots with a stiletto heel.

Contrary to Teyana’s darker hues, Regina Hall kept things casually chic in an aqua silk Vince blouse that she paired with silver Tom Ford sequins pants. Her wide leg statement pants matched perfectly with her open toe embellished sandals.

Leonardo DiCaprio looked handsome as he spoke highly of the Warner Bros film on stage, keeping things understated in a black jacket with black trousers and boots.

Based on the incredible chemistry amongst Taylor, Hall and DiCaprio, we’re almost certain the film will be entertaining and worthwhile.

Photo Credit: Getty Images