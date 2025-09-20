Fashion Bomb Couples: Teyana Taylor Stepped Out In a Oude Wagg SS25 RTW Look Alongside Aaron Pierre at the One Battle After Another Premiere

Teyana Taylor is in her prime time, and the “Escape Room“ singer stepped out on the sand carpet in London with her English beau Aaron Pierre for her upcoming movie “One Battle After Another.”

Taylor will star in the thematically rich film by Paul Thomas Anderson alongside incredible actors like Leonardo DiCaprio (who plays her husband in the action thriller), Regina King, Sean Penn, and Bernicio del Toro. The film which is expected to debut in theaters on Friday, September 26 has receiving stellar reviews, indicating the film’s future success.

Serving face, and looking absolutely exquisite, Teyana posed in a grey Oude Waag Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear ensemble that included an elongated blazer coat with frayed hems, and a matching mermaid maxi skirt that hugged her at the hip.

Her leather bralette had cutouts underneath her bust, and showed off her sculpted abs that look like they were carved to perfection. We don’t think we’ve seen anyone more defined and chiseled than Taylor. She accessorized with matching gloves that had thumb cutouts, and a balaclava head piece that complimented her pixie cut, and highlighted her gorgeous face.

Aaron Pierre held on to Teyana Taylor at the London premiere like she is his pride & joy (as he should). If you’ve watched Taylor’s ‘Escape Room’ visual album short film, than you know that things get pretty steamy between the Fashion Bomb duo, and you really get the opportunity to see their undeniable chemistry.

In support of his bae, he arrived in a dark navy suit that he paired with a crisp white shirt and a grey polkadot tie that coordinated with Taylor’s monochromatic ensemble. His black frames looked sharp against his handsome face, and he tied his look together with black Chelsea boots.

From killing it at the MET Gala earlier in the year, and acting in some of the most successful films, to managing “The Aunties Inc.” and releasing her latest “Escape Room” album, Teyana Taylor is on FIRE!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Production