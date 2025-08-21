Fashion Bomb Couple: Teyana Taylor Steps out in All Black with Beau Aaron Pierre at her “Escape Room” Album Release Party

Teyana Taylor once stated, “the wait wasn’t punishment, it was preparation,” and the multi-hyphenate artist who choreographed Beyonce’s “Ring the Alarm” video at the shy age of 15, is releasing her fourth studio album “Escape Room“on Friday, August 22.

The Harlem native locked arms with beau Aaron Pierre Wednesday night as the duo strolled inside of Republic Studios in New York City to celebrate her album release party.

Taylor’s latest album debut comes five years after the Harlem native announced her retirement from music in December 2020. But of course in true artist form, she has reset, partnering with talents like Tyla, Jill Scott, Kaytranada and Lucky Daye to deliver a piece of art that’s noteworthy.

For the special occasion, Taylor kept things urban chic in a black long sleeve leather set that she paired with a graphic cropped top, and a yellow banana. She layered her gold necklaces, and had the most fabulous wrist candy that was complimented with statement rings. And while Teyana looked effortlessly cool, we gotta give it to Aaron Pierre who was truly holding his lady down Wednesday evening.

The handsome English Actor mirrored Teyana in all black, and show his support donning a graphic tee with Teyana Taylor’s face front, and centered. (Let’s be honest, If your hunny isn’t showing up like that, throw him away.)

In addition to her main squeeze, there were a variety of celebrities who showed up to support Taylor including Ciara, Fabulous and Dave East to name a few. In a video of Teyana and Ciara on our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, the pair look like they were twinning in their leather ensembles.

They say great minds think alike, and we definitely can envision a bomb collaboration from Taylor and Ciara in the future. Some people say, “you have to connect the dots” and in addition to Teyana Taylor releasing “Escape Room” on August 22, Ciara will also be releasing her album, “CICI“ on the same day. Perhaps that’s a sign of what’s to come.

You can Click here to purchase Teyana Taylor’s Escape Room as we know she’s bound to bring the heat with her rich vocals, artistic depth and remarkable songwriting capabilities.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video Credit: OMG TV Media