Fashion Bomb Couple: Teyana Taylor Attended the 2025 Oscars with Aaron Pierre in a Black Ludovic de Saint Sernin Dress

We have a new fashion bomb couple on the horizon!

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attended the Oscars together, leaving fans in awe of how incredible they looked together. Their unison came as a surprise to many, while others have been speculating for quite some time.

Becoming Instagram official, they both shared the images below of them from Oscar night, with Taylor captioning her post, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍”

On Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, @mashondatifrere commented, “These two make sense ❤️🤯,” while many fans hinted that they looked like the next Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. @itsgenieamor wrote, “They should of been the reboot of Mr and Mrs Smith,” and

@epiphanyajabe shared, “Close enough. When’s Mr & Mrs Smith pt 2 dropping?”

Teyana looked absolutely stunning in a black Ludovic de Saint Sernin halter gown that had a built-in leather lace up bra, and a deep plunge cutout in the back. Her silver metallic pumps couldn’t have been more fitting for such an extravagant evening. In addition to her pixie hair cut that was flattering and curled to perfection, enhancing her glamorous beat.

Her new beau Aaron put the “D” in dapper, standing tall in a black Loewe tux that had satin lapels and was paired with a white crisp shirt, and bowtie. The English actor who played Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King has acted in various films including The Underground Railroad, Old, and Rebel Ridge. He’s also the first man that Teyana has confidently come out to the public with since her divorce from NBA player Iman Shumpert last year.

It’s still really early to say, but we think Teyana and Aaron are in it to win it and we came wait to see more of these two boo’d up.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction