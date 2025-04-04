Michelle Obama Wears $790 Ralph Lauren Collection One Sleeve Cream Cable Knit Sweater to Interview Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade for IMO Podcast

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a stylish statement on a recent episode of her podcast IMO, turning heads with a bold yet effortlessly chic look. Known for her timeless fashion sense and modern elegance, Michelle wore a $780 one-sleeve cable knit sweater by Ralph Lauren, proving once again that she isn’t afraid to mix classic American style with contemporary flair.

Her outfit was elevated with a sleek $1,990 Ralph Lauren Collection West Concho belt that cinched the look at the waist, adding structure and sophistication. She paired the ensemble with denim from GAP, showing that high and low fashion can blend seamlessly. Accessories included sculptural jewelry from @agmesnyc and luxe boots by Toteme, adding subtle edge to the overall vibe.

The fashion-forward look was expertly styled by her longtime collaborator Meredith Koop, who consistently crafts standout moments for Michelle. Hair was styled by @kitchentalkwithnjeri in a soft, polished look, while makeup and video glam came courtesy of @carlraymua. Together, the glam team created a cohesive and confident aesthetic that matched Michelle’s voice and presence on the mic.

So, what’s the verdict—Hot or Hmm..? We’re leaning all the way into hot. Want to snag the look for yourself? Shop her look below: