Beyonce Posed in a Blue Denim on Denim Look for Levi’s Latest Campaign

With the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour set to kick off in Los Angeles on Monday, April 28, we are bound to see Beyonce donning some of the hottest western inspired looks.

Queen B debuted her latest Levis collaboration on Tuesday, posing in a denim-on-denim look consisting of a blue medium wash denim vest, wide-leg jeans, and a denim paisley printed trench jacket. She opted for custom Amina Muaddi ‘Yigit’ platform heels with her initials featured on the bottom to complete her ensemble.

Last September if you recall, Beyonce left fans in awe with her initial Levis “REIMAGINE” campaign that was inspired by the brand’s classic 1986 “Launderette” ad. This campaign is a continuation of the brand’s REIMAGINE series, highlighting creativity, sustainability and embracing contemporary culture.

Bey looked absolutely flawless, and her glam had the right amount of radiance, definition and drama. Her long blonde platinum hair had soft curls, adding dimension and making her hair look full and luscious.

If this is a glimpse of the amazing western outfits to come, then we can’t way to see Beyonce in full swing during her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour.

Rita Cynder once quoted, “Good girls are made of sugar and spice, cowgirls are made of whiskey on ice.” Did anyone say, SirDavis?



Photo Credit: @Levis