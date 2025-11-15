Beyonce Supports Kelly Rowland at the “Boy is Mine” Tour in a Black and White Elisabetta Franchi Jumpsuit

Sister, Sister!

Beyonce was captured backstage embracing her sister Kelly Rowland who performed at the “Boy is Mine“ tour on Nov. 9th in Los Angeles.

Rowland, who has been commanding attention with her exuberant stage persona, and ultra stylish looks, was all smiles with Bey by her side. As someone who loves a good power suit, Kelly opted for a neutral brown double breasted suit, and a khaki cropped top. Her black signature bob reminded us that she’s not new to this, but true to this.

Beyonce kept things formal in a black and white $1,030 Elisabetta Franchi two-toned jumpsuit. Featuring a striped cotton poplin shirt that had a double collar, and lightweight crêpe fabric trousers, Beyonce’s untied bow tie added a effortless cool factor to her ensemble.

The designer Elisabetta Franchi, is a prominent fashion designer who’s originally from Bologna, Italy. She initially began her brand “Betty Blue S.P.A” in 1998, and later renamed the brand after herself, making it an eponymous label. Known for designing clothes that represents an empowered vision of femininity, she combines classic Italian tailoring with modernity to create polished looks.

We saw Kelly Rowland step out on numerous occasions to support Beyonce during her Renaissance and Cowboy Carter tour, so it’s great to see Beyonce also giving Kelly her flowers. It’s something about seeing “Destiny Child” show up for each other, and amplifying one another’s strengths, that reminds us of the power of sisterhood.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction