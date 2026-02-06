Kelly Rowland and Method Man Bring the Fashion for Relationship Goals Press Tour: Courtside in a Fringed TTSWTRS Jacket, Black and White Rowen Rose, Retrofete, and More!



Kelly Rowland and Method Man have been stepping out in a series of fashionable looks while promoting their new film, Relationship Goals, which follows an unexpected couple who reconnect and find love at work after years apart. Their on-screen chemistry carries over into real life, reading clearly in everything from red carpet appearances to more casual outings. Together, the duo has coordinated polished yet distinct styles, underscoring that they are very much in sync when it comes to fashion as well as the film’s rollout.

The fab kicked off in Atlanta, with Kelly Rowland in a structured ivory Pre-Fall 2026 ensemble by Stella McCartney, and Method Man in a custom burgundy suit by 831 Minh Le, accessorized with DITA sunglasses, a Zars London brooch, and Bruno Magli boots, styled by Mickey Freeman.

They then touched down in New York, giving 101 Dalmations with Kelly in Rowen Rose, styled by Kollin Carter, and Method in 831 Minhle styled by Mickey Boom.

While in NYC, they grabbed pix with their billboard. Kelly wore a Retrofete Averie Faux Fur Coat over a Stella McCartney suit, while Meth slipped on a Tommy Hilfiger Suit under an FGM Bespoke Shearling:

They kept on the same outerwear to interview with the Breakfast Club:

Kelly Rowland stepped out for a night courtside at a New York Knicks game alongside Method Man, wearing a fringed jacket by TTSWTRS. The look featured the brand’s signature graphic detailing and elongated fringe, styled casually for the sporting event setting.

Overall, Kelly Rowland and Method Man have carried the Relationship Goals press tour with a mix of coordinated polish and individual style. From red carpet premieres to casual street and courtside moments, their looks mirror the chemistry seen on screen, making fashion a natural extension of the film’s rollout.

