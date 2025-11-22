Beyonce Wears a Black Agent Provocateur Mercy Bustier and Black Amina Muaddi Yigit Pumps While Supporting Kelly Rowland on The Boy Is Mine Tour

Beyoncé turned heads in New Jersey as she and Jay-Z arrived to support Kelly Rowland, Monica, and Brandy on the latest stop of The Boy Is Mine tour.

The superstar stepped out in a polished white shirt paired with a black tie and layered beneath a dramatic black outerwear moment. Her look delivered a fusion of tailored menswear elements and seductive structure, framing a bold fashion statement that complemented the high-energy, star-studded concert atmosphere, which also featured a special appearance by Patti LaBelle.

The focal point of Beyoncé’s outfit was the black Mercy strapless lace-up cotton satin bustier top by Agent Provocateur. Retailing at $720, the bustier is crafted in sculpting black satin with structured boning and molded cups that contour the body. Its gold-tone hardware and lace-up detailing create an hourglass shape while adding a refined, lingerie-inspired toughness. The bustier’s rich black satin finish allowed it to contrast sharply against the crisp white shirt, bringing depth and dimension to the layered styling.

Beyoncé elevated the look further with the black Amina Muaddi Yigit satin pumps, priced at $1,335. The shoes feature an exaggerated angular platform and a sharply pointed toe paired with a slender stiletto heel, resulting in a dramatic architectural silhouette. The black satin composition keeps the pump sleek, while the gold hardware at the strap adds a subtle accent. These statement heels amplified the outfit’s sculptural lines and complemented the commanding structure of the bustier.

Shop her look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Together, the pieces created a fashion moment rooted in sharp tailoring, monochromatic contrast, and bold proportions. Beyoncé’s ensemble demonstrated her continual mastery of high-impact styling, transforming classic wardrobe elements into a strong, cinematic look. As she supported Kelly Rowland on tour, she delivered yet another example of how deliberate, detail-driven fashion choices can turn a simple appearance into a standout style headline.