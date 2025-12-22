Brandy & Monica Celebrate the End of “The Boy is Mine Tour” in a Black Versace Blazer Dress and Monsoori Gown

With sold out shows, and a plethora of electrifying performances, Brandy and Monica have officially ended the “The Boy is Mine“ tour. The iconic R&B singers, who set the industry ablaze early in the game joined forces after 27-years to perform their legendary duet.

In addition to the two R&B divas, the tour included special guests such as Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, & Teyana Taylor so you know the looks were superb, and out of this world. The ladies ended their tour just how they started it with coordinated ensembles that were fabulous, and eye-catching.

Celebrity photographer Tony Bee shot the ladies, with Brandy exuding glamour in a black Versace double-breasted blazer dress that was adorned with feathers. Her black Versace Gianni Ribbon leather knee-high boots were to die for, and her sheer bedazzled gloves were a moment. She sleeked her hair into a high-low pony tail that showcased her beautiful cinderella-like facial features.

Contrary to Brandy, ATL’s finest Monica looked polished and sophisticated in a black Monsoori asymmetrical dress. The “Love All Over Me” singer, who is currently dating talent manager Anthony Wilson, embodied royalty in her haute couture gown. Her hair was pinned into a beautiful updo that enhanced her smokey eye shadow, and nude lip.

“The Boy is Mine” tour ended with a bang, and it was great to see Brandy and Monica show the world how far they’ve come. From their rivalry rumor back in the 90’s that pitted them against each other, to putting the drama behind them and performing in front of thousands of fans, perhaps they are a stark reminder that they are STRONGER TOGETHER.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo credit: @tonybeephoto