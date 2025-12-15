SWV Wears Navy Pinstripe and Brown Leather Corset Looks by Ant Lamourr on The Boy Is Mine Tour

The ladies of SWV delivered a fashion-forward surprise while performing as special guests on The Boy Is Mine Tour, stepping out in coordinated navy pinstripe and rich brown leather looks designed by Ant Lamourr, a standout designer from The Bomb Fashion Show. The ensembles struck a balance between tailored polish and bold stage presence, perfectly suited for the group’s iconic return to the spotlight.

Each look featured structured pinstriped suiting elements layered with sculptural leather corsets, cinching the waist and adding dimension to the silhouettes. Thigh-high brown leather boots and matching accessories reinforced the cohesive palette while allowing individual styling details to set each member apart. The mix of menswear-inspired tailoring and feminine corsetry created a powerful visual statement rooted in confidence and nostalgia.

Styled by J. Bolin, with assistance from Mek Styles and Lauren Taint No Saint, the coordinated outfits elevated SWV’s surprise appearance into a full fashion moment—one that honored their legacy while embracing a modern, runway-ready edge.

📸: Roo The Shooter