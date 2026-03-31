Brandy Wears Alaïa Fall 2025 To Get Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Issa Rae, Monica, Kehlani, and More!

Brandy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a milestone moment in her decades-long career across music, television, and film. For the occasion, she wore a $3,490 gray padded bodysuit by Alaïa, paired with a Saint Laurent bag, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas.

The structured silhouette of the bodysuit offered a sculptural fit, with padded detailing that emphasized clean lines and contour. The monochromatic palette kept the focus on the garment’s construction, while her accessories added a polished finish appropriate for the celebratory ceremony.

Brandy was joined by a host of notable figures who came out to support her, including her daughter Sy’rai, Issa Rae, Jenifer Lewis, Monica, Kehlani, and Babyface. The gathering reflected her lasting impact on the entertainment industry and the strong relationships she has built throughout her career.

The ceremony highlighted Brandy’s contributions as a performer and cultural figure, with her star serving as a permanent recognition of her influence and legacy in Hollywood.

Join us in congratulating Brandy!

Photo Credit: Getty