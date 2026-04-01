Monica Steps Out with Husband Anthony “Ant” Wilson at Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse and Coordinating Trousers

Monica attended Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony alongside her husband Anthony “Ant” Wilson, wearing an ivory ensemble by LaPointe that combined soft tailoring with textural detail.

Her look featured a silky button-down blouse paired with $1,950 coordinating high-waisted trousers, both accented with feather trim at the cuffs and hem for added dimension.

She layered pearl necklaces around her neckline and carried a statement Chanel pearl strap bag, complementing the neutral palette. Her glam included soft waves, defined brows, and neutral-toned makeup.

Anthony “Ant” Wilson coordinated in a light blue suit styled with a white shirt, pastel tie, and a floral lapel pin, completing the couple’s polished appearance for the occasion honoring Brandy’s milestone moment.

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📸: IG/Reproduction