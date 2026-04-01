Monica Steps Out with Husband Anthony “Ant” Wilson at Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse and Coordinating Trousers

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Monica attended Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony alongside her husband Anthony “Ant” Wilson, wearing an ivory ensemble by LaPointe that combined soft tailoring with textural detail.

4 Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers

Her look featured a silky button-down blouse paired with $1,950 coordinating high-waisted trousers, both accented with feather trim at the cuffs and hem for added dimension.

Monica Brandy Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

She layered pearl necklaces around her neckline and carried a statement Chanel pearl strap bag, complementing the neutral palette. Her glam included soft waves, defined brows, and neutral-toned makeup.

3 Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers
99Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers

Anthony “Ant” Wilson coordinated in a light blue suit styled with a white shirt, pastel tie, and a floral lapel pin, completing the couple’s polished appearance for the occasion honoring Brandy’s milestone moment.

See more pictures below:

Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers Image 1775087584 6
Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers Image 1775087584 10
Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers Image 1775087584 9
Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers Image 1775087584 8
Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers Image 1775087584 7
9 Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers
0 Monica Steps Out With Husband Anthony Ant Wilson At Brandys Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In Ivory Feathered LaPointe Silk Blouse And Coordinating Trousers

📸: IG/Reproduction

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