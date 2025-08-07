Beyonce Teams Up with Levis to Release the 501 Curve Western Crystal Jeans and Matching Denim Jacket

Beyonce is always in her bag, and the “I’m That Girl” singer promoted her latest BEYONCE X LEVI’S collection in a denim embellished look that is one for the ages.

The collection debuted via a short film titled, “The Denim Cowboy,” and showcased Beyonce’s curvaceous body in the Western Crystal 501 Curve jeans.

The Queen, who is known for breaking barriers and reshaping the system, is opening the door for representation in the denim line. Created for curvier bodies, the latest Levis silhouette will now become more inclusive. (Can we give Bey a round of applause for effectively using her platform?)

Designed with perfectly placed rhinestones, and embroidered lace, the matching denim Western Crystal 90’s Shrunken Trucker jacket added innovation to a classic wardrobe staple.

Beyonce’s glam was exceptional per usual, with a natural glow that radiated against her caramel complexion. Her bold red lip was a nice touch next to her “Levis Jeans” diamond grill. When it came down to her hair, she could have easily been mistaken for the black version of “Marilyn Monroe” with her short platinum blonde doo.

Among all the BEYONCE X LEIVS collections, this one is bold, and showstopping and will undoubtedly have people “bowing down.” Expected to drop on August 7th, the dazzling set will be sold out in no time.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: @Parkwood