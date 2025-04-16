Beyonce Posed in Blue Daisy Dukes for Levis Latest “REIIMAGINE” Campaign

Beyonce looked sizzling haute in her latest REIIMAGINE campaign for Levi’s jeans entitled “Refrigerator,” where she posed inside of a roadside diner rocking blue daisy dukes, with a crisp white tank, and a red paisley bandana. If we didn’t know any better, we would say Beyonce is aging backwards.

To mark the third chapter of her ongoing collaboration with Levis, Bey channels the original 1988 Refrigerator ad. She can be seen walking confidently inside of the diner donning her 501 Original shorts, and going inside the fridge to grab her Levis Iconic Western Shirt.

Directed by Grammy award-winning director Melina Matsoukas, the film had a unique concept with a clear and compelling message. Watching Beyonce naturally own the room in her denim-on-denim Levis outfit, makes us want to go out a purchase a pair of Levis shorts of our own

With her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour set to kick off on April 28th, in Inglewood California, Bey’s latest Levis campaign couldn’t have come at a better time.

If you thought people came with the glitz and glam during her Renaissance tour, this year we’re bound to see people show out in some of the hottest western looks around town.

To shop the latest Levis collection, CLICK HERE.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Mason Poole for Levis