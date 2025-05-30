Beyonce Performed in a Blue Denim Telfar Set and Cobalt Blue Paisley Bodysuit on her Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce performed “Texas Hold ‘Em” during night three of her Cowboy Carter tour stop in New Jersey, donning a blue denim on denim Telfar ensemble that was a bold and glamorous take on traditional cowboy getup.

The “LEVII’S JEANS” singer who has shown us that no one can touch her western style with some of the hottest brim hats, and chicest corseted tops, was a sight to behold in her latest Telfar look.

Of course Bey isn’t new to this but true to this, as she has been known to support Telfar Clemens brand in the past. If you recall, she mentioned Telfar in her song “Summer Renaissance,” solidifying her love and support for the black owned brand.

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Telfar ensemble featured a cobalt blue paisley swimsuit that had the Telfar logo centered. Her blue denim rhinestone studded chaps matched exquisitely with her denim trench jacket that was adorned with Telfar buttons and embroidery.

On our Instagram page, @theycallme_stacey029 shared, “She just took that outfit off lol Y’all are fast,” while @sadittyshonnie simply commented, “I love when she wears Telfar.”

Beyonce continues to redefine western fashion by taking core elements like denim, fringe and cowboy boots, and reimagining them through modern and southern cultural lenses.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction