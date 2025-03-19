You Ask, We Answer: Rihanna New $90 Lime Sheen FENTY X PUMA “Cat Cleat” Jelly Sandals Are A Summer Essential

You ask, we answer @Fashionbombaccessories!! @Jussjass says, ” Riri is serving looks! Would you know where these sandals are from?”

If you’ve been in the loop as of late, then you know Rihanna has been doing island tings while vacationing in her hometown Barbados, and launching her latest FENTY X PUMA collection.

While posing on a cruising yacht, the ‘Fenty’ founder looked summer chic in a white tropical Maison Margiela SS10 shirt dress that couldn’t have been more fitting for the setting. She debuted her new Lime Sheen FENTY X PUMA ‘Cat Cleat‘ sandals that perhaps stole the spotlight.

Retailing for $90, and offering a new, innovative and luxurious design in comparison to the classic jelly sandal, the FENTY x PUMA Cat Cleat Jelly brings a sporty edge with soccer-inspired cleats on the sole.

In addition to lime sheen, the jelly sandals also come in a citrusy orange pumpkin pie color and are already sold-out. However, her FENTY X Puma ‘Avanti Sneakers’ that we reported HERE, and come in different color waves, are still available.

On Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @Nicolethekey shared, “Brilliant marketing! I thought Balenciaga or Bottega but NO Fenty! I want😍.” @Sunflowerbeast_ also wrote, “Can I be honest, the flip flops really make the outfit like complete!!!! Exquisite Simplicity at its finest!!!“

We gotta give it to Rihanna, who has done an exceptional job at building a billion dollar brand by diversifying with make-up, haircare, clothes and accessories. She is one of the richest self-made women in entertainment and business, and yet still displays so much humility, making her relatable to her fans.

Rihanna continues to prove her star-power and her ability to generate commercial success with everything she puts out. She’s the epitome of a bonafide hustler, and we can’t we see what other stylish designs she has up her sleeves with her FENTY X PUMA collaboration.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction