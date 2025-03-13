Rihanna Celebrated the Latest Fenty X Puma Collection in a White Pinstripe Jersey and a Seafoam Green Skirt

They say, “there’s no place like home,” and based off of Rihanna’s glow up in Barbados this week, that statement definitely rings true.

The billionaire business mogul and mother of two, returned home to her native land to launch her latest Puma X Fenty collection, which is officially available today.

Surrounded by her fellow Bajans, RiRi kicked off the launch in unique outfit consisting of a long white pinstripe baseball jersey layered over a seafoam green bikini and sheer top.

She styled her ensemble with a two-tone green chiffon maxi skirt, and completed her look with the Lime Sheen-Pumpkin Pie FENTY x PUMA Avanti LS Stitched sneakers that retail for $120. In addition to offering a variety of bold and colorful sneakers, the collections new line up includes the Cat Cleat Jelly for on-and-off beach days, and the Pocket Bag to carry your essentials.

There’s nothing like being surround by the people who love you most, and based on how beautiful, radiant, and genuinely happy Rihanna looked, there couldn’t have been a better place to launch her latest Puma X Fenty collection.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fenty X Puma