Rihanna Promoted her Savage X Fenty ‘Forever Savage’ Onesies Alongside Her Sons RZA and Riot

Sometimes we forget that Rihanna is a whole MOM. From how incredible the ‘Fenty Beauty’ founder looks and how she seamlessly manages all her businesses, one would think that she’s unstoppable.

In a recent ad promoting her new Savage X Fenty ‘Forever Savage’ onesie, Rihanna posed alongside her sons RZA and Riot.

This is Savage X Fenty first ever family onesies collection available on their website and rewards members are able to stake their claim.

Smiling from ear to ear, with curlers pinned in her hair, Rihanna looked so happy while embracing her sons who resemble her and her beau ASAP Rocky.

RZA, who has his father’s exact face, looked like the perfect model to accommodate his mother. Not to mention baby Riot, who Rihanna gave birth to back in August of last year, and is growing up before our very own eyes.

Adorable would be quite an understatement. From looking at this ad, one can only imagine how loving and nurturing Rihanna is. It’s great to see RiRi in her bag, but most importantly creating a legacy for her children to one day follow.

Photo credit: @badgalriri