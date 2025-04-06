On the Scene: The Breakthrough Prize Featuring Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz in Fear of God Suits, Lizzo in Wine Robert Wun, Lauren Sanchez in Red John Galliano, and more!

Science met style at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, where the red carpet was just as dazzling as the minds being honored. The annual event—often dubbed the “Oscars of Science”—brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment, tech, and beyond, all dressed to impress.

From Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz twinning in sleek Fear of God ensembles, to Lizzo making a bold statement in wine-colored Robert Wun, and Lauren Sanchez commanding attention in fiery red Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion was nothing short of stellar. Keep scrolling to see more standout looks from this glamorous night celebrating brilliance, innovation, and style.

Christina Aguilera in Dolce & Gabbana

Gwyneth Paltrow in Donna Karan

Zoe Saldana in Schiaparelli

Kate Hudson in Elie Saab

Katy Perry in Gaurav Gupta

Lizzo in Robert Wun

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in Fear of God

Glenn Close in Giorgio Armani

Gayle King in Karen Millen

Lauren Sanchez with Jeff Bezos in John Galliano

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty