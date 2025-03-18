The Top 5 Looks from the 2025 I Heart Radio Awards: Glorilla in a Black Valdrin Sahiti Gown, Jojo Siwa in Versace Denim, Ashanti in Balmain, and More!

The annual I Heart Radio Awards went down last night in Los Angeles!

Take a look at your Top 5 Most “Liked” ensembles:

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, GloRilla captivated audiences with her dynamic performances and striking fashion choices. She graced the stage in two distinct ensembles: a sophisticated black gown by Valdrin Sahiti and a bold gold creation by Laurel DeWitt. Both outfits showcased her versatile style and commanding presence. Which look do you prefer?​

2. Ashanti in Balmain

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ashanti captivated attendees with her sartorial elegance, donning a Balmain dress that masterfully combined contemporary design with classic allure. The gown featured leather skip with a cutout. This sophisticated ensemble not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also underscored her enduring influence in the music and fashion industries.​

3. Sexyy Red in Spider Worldwide

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rapper Sexyy Red made a striking impression with her bold fashion choice. She donned a revealing ensemble by King Spider, showcasing her tattooed skin and accessorized with a prominent “Ghetto Princess” chain. Her daring attire not only highlighted her distinctive style but also underscored her confidence and individuality on the red carpet. ​

4. Victoria Monet in Maticevski

​At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Victoria Monét epitomized elegance in a strapless, ruched Maticevski gown that gracefully accentuated her silhouette. She complemented the ensemble with a striking Alexis Bittar collar necklace, adding a touch of modern sophistication to her timeless look.

5. Muni Long in Sergio Hudson

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Muni Long captivated the audience with her performance, donning a striking ensemble by Sergio Hudson. The outfit showcased her unique style and stage presence, further solidifying her status in the music industry.

Other notable looks include Doechii in Miu Miu, Jojo Siwa in Versace, and more!

Whose look was your favorite?

Images: Getty